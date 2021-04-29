TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.26. The company had a trading volume of 600,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,105. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.51 and its 200 day moving average is $316.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

