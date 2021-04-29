Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.00

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 5396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $859.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 670,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

