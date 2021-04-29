CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.65. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

