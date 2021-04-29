DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Up 7.8%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 256,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,556,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

