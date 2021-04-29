Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.76. Apple reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Apple stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,384,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Apple by 267.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

