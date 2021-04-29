Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.72

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.