Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

