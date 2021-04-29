Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $30.58

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $29.50. Signify Health shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1,771 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signify Health stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.
About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
