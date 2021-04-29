Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $30.58

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $29.50. Signify Health shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1,771 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signify Health stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

