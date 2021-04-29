-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). The ExOne also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XONE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,284. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $519.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

