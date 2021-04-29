Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of GE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 1,328,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.