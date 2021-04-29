SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.02. 7,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.76. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.38.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

