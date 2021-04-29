Short Interest in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Grows By 135.1%

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $862,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of NYSE VGAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. VG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

