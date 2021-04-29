Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.05. 1,618,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.