AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $372.45. 62,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,374. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.09 and a 200 day moving average of $362.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.