Metronome (MET) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $44.82 million and $177,781.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00007282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

