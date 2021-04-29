Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Shares of LAD traded down $12.03 on Friday, reaching $383.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.47 and a 200 day moving average of $327.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.