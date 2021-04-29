Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $24.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Shares of LAD traded down $12.03 on Friday, reaching $383.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.47 and a 200 day moving average of $327.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.