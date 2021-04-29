$0.18 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. 5,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

