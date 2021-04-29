SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,032,365 shares of company stock valued at $102,463,465. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter worth $7,683,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,300. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

