$259.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $259.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.70 million and the lowest is $257.40 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $564,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. 18,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,583. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

