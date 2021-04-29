Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.68. 8,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $216.98.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.