Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 3,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. Camtek has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $35.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

