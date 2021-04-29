Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 2,624 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $14.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.19. 41,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,628. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $352.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

