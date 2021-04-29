PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

