Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Abiomed updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $28.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.09. 16,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.59. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

