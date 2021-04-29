Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,687. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

