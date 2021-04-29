Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ENPH stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 149,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

