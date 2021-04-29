Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

DRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

