J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $758,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,661,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,359. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $46.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

