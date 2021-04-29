Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $47,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.67. 186,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

