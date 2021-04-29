Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. PVH posted earnings of ($3.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

PVH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. 16,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $114.24.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PVH by 16.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $1,232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

