MA Private Wealth Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 7,870,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,858,172. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.