$0.86 EPS Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 10,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

