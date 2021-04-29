Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 244,985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,035% compared to the average daily volume of 7,815 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 463,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,814,615. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 348.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

