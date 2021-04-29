Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

AVT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Get Avnet alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.