TigerCash (TCH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.69 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $27.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $752.16 or 0.01421843 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.