Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NPSGY stock remained flat at $$4.82 on Thursday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Profile

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire Protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, and solar energy glasses; glass systems; and low-iron float, very thin float, curved glass, and switchable glasses under the Pilkington brand.

