Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Ionic Brands in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,252. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.