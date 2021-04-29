Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $232.23. 28,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.