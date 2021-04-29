Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 119.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 167,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,768. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.