Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 149,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,548. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

