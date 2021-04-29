Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 12,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,545. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

