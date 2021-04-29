Truist Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

