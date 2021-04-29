Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.96.

Stryker stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $260.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.13. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

