Reik & CO. LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

