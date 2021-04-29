Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.07. 491,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.80. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

