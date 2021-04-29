Total Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.95. 55,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,499. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.