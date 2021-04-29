ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $675.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $46.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.73. The stock had a trading volume of 241,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $301.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.04 and its 200-day moving average is $528.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

