Hardy Reed LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,499. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

