North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for about 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MKTX traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $492.92. 7,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,048. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.33 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.50 and a 200 day moving average of $539.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

