Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $6.84 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 401,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,818. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

